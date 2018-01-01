New York Mets
Cubs beat Mets despite striking out 24 times
by: The Associated Press — The Score 17s
NEW YORK (AP) Despite striking out 24 times, the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-1 Saturday night when pinch-hitter Javier Baez homered to cap a six-run burst in the 14th inning.Cubs reliever Luke Farrell (2-2) struck out seven in five scoreless...
The #Mets bullpen finally did their job for awhile, and it still wasn't enough https://t.co/AwFKyNdGiCBlogger / Podcaster
New Jet looking to prove he can carry the load https://t.co/ea8F6OkXhJBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Final (14 innings): Cubs 7, Mets 1. Jacob deGrom has a 0.57 ERA in his past eight starts. The Mets are 2-6 in those games.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @mets @cubs @yankees @orioles @apse_sportmedia https://t.co/fDvFmQZ9nh https://t.co/Oiy2LVmqVxNewspaper / Magazine
RT @betsyhelfand: Todd Frazier played nine innings tonight for the first time. He went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets break franchise record with 24 strikeouts in loss to Cubs https://t.co/gFq3r74q5uBlogger / Podcaster
