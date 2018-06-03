New York Mets
Mets fan franchise-record 24 but fall in 14
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 40s
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom continued his run of stellar pitching performances on Saturday night. Once again, it became the prologue for a heartbreaking loss. The Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. laced a double off Buddy Baumann with one out in the top of the 14th...
