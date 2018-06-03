New York Mets

Cubs 7, Mets 1 | 14 innings: DeGrom Ties Career High With 13 Strikeouts as Mets Fall Apart

by: WALLACE MATTHEWS NY Times 9m

The Mets allowed six runs in the 14th inning, wasting another top performance from Jacob deGrom, who entered the game with the lowest E.R.A. of National League starters.

