Cubs 7, Mets 1 | 14 innings: DeGrom Ties Career High With 13 Strikeouts as Mets Fall Apart
by: WALLACE MATTHEWS — NY Times 9m
The Mets allowed six runs in the 14th inning, wasting another top performance from Jacob deGrom, who entered the game with the lowest E.R.A. of National League starters.
The #Mets bullpen finally did their job for awhile, and it still wasn't enough https://t.co/AwFKyNdGiCBlogger / Podcaster
New Jet looking to prove he can carry the load https://t.co/ea8F6OkXhJBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Final (14 innings): Cubs 7, Mets 1. Jacob deGrom has a 0.57 ERA in his past eight starts. The Mets are 2-6 in those games.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @mets @cubs @yankees @orioles @apse_sportmedia https://t.co/fDvFmQZ9nh https://t.co/Oiy2LVmqVxNewspaper / Magazine
RT @betsyhelfand: Todd Frazier played nine innings tonight for the first time. He went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets break franchise record with 24 strikeouts in loss to Cubs https://t.co/gFq3r74q5uBlogger / Podcaster
